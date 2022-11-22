METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen addressed media during a press conference held at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., on Monday afternoon.

Allen started off by commending his team’s 27-20 win over the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

He was then asked about comments Jameis Winston made during a locker room interview on Friday about losing the starting quarterback position due to injury.

“I’m not going to get into those discussions,” Allen answered. “Look, we won a game yesterday afternoon and we are focused on moving forward and getting ready for San Francisco.”

With the win, the Saints improved to 4-7 overall as they head to the West Coast to play the 49ers on Sunday (Nov. 27).

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.