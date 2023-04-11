SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Former North Webster and LSU star linebacker Devin White has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers per reports.

The 2019 first-round pick has been “increasingly frustrated” with how the organization has functioned and is “fed up,” ESPN reported Tuesday.

It could be White’s contract situation, Tampa Bay exercised his fifth-year option that comes with being a first-round pick. He is currently slated to make $11.706 million for the 2023 season.

The Northwest Louisiana native is also set for free agency after this year, and the 25-year-old may be wanting his extension prior to playing this year. ESPN added that the Bucs are not willing to trade him.

In four years in Tampa, White has amassed 483 tackles, 20 and a half sacks, six forced fumbles, eight recovered fumbles and an interception to go along with a pair of defensive touchdowns.

That production, which includes 5.5 sacks and 124 tackles last season, has White among the top linebackers in the league, which is why a contract to remain a cornerstone piece of the Bucs’ defense would make sense.