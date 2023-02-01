SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s National Signing Day in the ArkLaTex!
Athletes from across all sports are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Find out who put pen to paper today and where they are headed!
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Hunter Addison
|North Desoto
|Nicholls State University
|Football
|Pearce Russell
|Benton
|Arkansas State
|Football
|Gavin Jacobs
|Benton
|Ouachita Baptist University
|Baseball
|Sawyer Simmons
|Benton
|LSU Eunice
|Baseball
|Chandler Davis
|Parkway
|East Texas Baptist University
|Football
|Kristofer Mesloh
|Parkway
|Centenary
|Football
|Emmanuel Walker-Hines
|Captain Shreve
|Centenary
|Football
|Cam Randolph
|Captain Shreve
|Centenary
|Football
|Scotty Simo
|Captain Shreve
|UL-Lafayette
|Football
|Kenyon Terrell
|Captain Shreve
|Blinn College
|Football
|J.M. Long
|Pleasant Grove
|Texas Tech
|Baseball
|Corban Franklin
|Pleasant Grove
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|RJ Collins
|Pleasant Grove
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|Logan Holt
|Pleasant Grove
|Missouri Valley College
|Football
|Emma Boehmke
|Pleasant Grove
|Austin College
|Soccer
|Connor Blank
|Haughton
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|Peyton Polk
|Haughton
|UL-Lafayette
|Football
|Demarion “Tre” Carter
|Huntington
|Arkansas-Monticello
|Football
|Jabaria Scott
|Huntington
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|Kenton Brossett
|Huntington
|Trinity Valley Community College
|Football
|John Solomon
|Huntington
|Tyler Junior College
|Football
|Mason Welch
|Northwood
|Kilgore Junior College
|Football
|Marc Denison
|Northwood
|Louisiana Christian University
|Football
|Ted Jamison
|Northwood
|Louisiana Christian University
|Football
|Taylor Smith
|Northwood
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Cheer
|Hannah Beth Herrington
|Northwood
|Southern Arkansas
|Cheer
|Daxton Chavez
|Airline
|Louisiana Tech
|Football
|Cam Jefferson
|Airline
|Arkansas-Monticello
|Football
|Kylin Jackson
|Airline
|East Texas Baptist University
|Football
|Brendon Harris
|Homer
|Northwestern State
|Football
|Walteze Champ
|Homer
|Texas Southern
|Football
|Kody Jackson
|Evangel
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Football
|Xavier Jackson
|Evangel
|Texas College
|Football
|Devon Strickland
|Byrd
|Centenary
|Football
|Jackson Dufrene
|Byrd
|Nicholls State
|Football
|Janiya Vanderpool
|Byrd
|Lyon College
|Volleyball
|RJ Matthews
|North Caddo
|Calumet College
|Football