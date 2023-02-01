SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s National Signing Day in the ArkLaTex!

Athletes from across all sports are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Find out who put pen to paper today and where they are headed!

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Hunter AddisonNorth DesotoNicholls State UniversityFootball
Pearce RussellBentonArkansas StateFootball
Gavin JacobsBentonOuachita Baptist UniversityBaseball
Sawyer SimmonsBentonLSU EuniceBaseball
Chandler DavisParkwayEast Texas Baptist UniversityFootball
Kristofer MeslohParkwayCentenaryFootball
Emmanuel Walker-HinesCaptain ShreveCentenaryFootball
Cam RandolphCaptain ShreveCentenaryFootball
Scotty SimoCaptain ShreveUL-LafayetteFootball
Kenyon TerrellCaptain ShreveBlinn CollegeFootball
J.M. LongPleasant GroveTexas TechBaseball
Corban FranklinPleasant GroveSouthern ArkansasFootball
RJ CollinsPleasant GroveSouthern ArkansasFootball
Logan HoltPleasant GroveMissouri Valley CollegeFootball
Emma BoehmkePleasant GroveAustin CollegeSoccer
Connor BlankHaughtonSouthern ArkansasFootball
Peyton PolkHaughtonUL-LafayetteFootball
Demarion “Tre” CarterHuntingtonArkansas-MonticelloFootball
Jabaria ScottHuntington Southern ArkansasFootball
Kenton BrossettHuntingtonTrinity Valley Community CollegeFootball
John Solomon HuntingtonTyler Junior CollegeFootball
Mason WelchNorthwoodKilgore Junior CollegeFootball
Marc DenisonNorthwoodLouisiana Christian UniversityFootball
Ted JamisonNorthwoodLouisiana Christian UniversityFootball
Taylor SmithNorthwoodLouisiana-MonroeCheer
Hannah Beth HerringtonNorthwoodSouthern ArkansasCheer
Daxton ChavezAirlineLouisiana TechFootball
Cam JeffersonAirlineArkansas-MonticelloFootball
Kylin JacksonAirlineEast Texas Baptist UniversityFootball
Brendon HarrisHomerNorthwestern StateFootball
Walteze ChampHomerTexas SouthernFootball
Kody JacksonEvangelLouisiana-LafayetteFootball
Xavier JacksonEvangelTexas CollegeFootball
Devon StricklandByrdCentenaryFootball
Jackson DufreneByrdNicholls StateFootball
Janiya VanderpoolByrdLyon CollegeVolleyball
RJ MatthewsNorth CaddoCalumet CollegeFootball