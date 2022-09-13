(Storyful) Multiple Vehicles Destroyed After Fire Breaks Out During Miami Dolphins Opening Game

Multiple vehicles were destroyed after a fire erupted outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It happened during the Miami Dolphins’ season-opening game against the New England Patriots on September 11, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Local media said at least eight vehicles were affected by the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Footage captured by Instagram user @wladisalas305 shows smoke rising into the air outside the Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: @wladisalas305 via Storyful