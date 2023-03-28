EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The strongest field in Augusta National Women’s Amateur history has arrived at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, the only golf course in the world co-designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, who combined to win 13 green jackets.

A practice round will be held on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s first round of competition. Since 2019, the event has been held the week before the Masters Tournament and serves as the official beginning of tournament-related activities in the Augusta area.

The 72 player field includes the top 45 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Unlike previous years, the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) does not share the same weekend with an LPGA Tour major championship.

“It’s a huge honor to be even invited to play the Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” University of Georgia senior Jenny Bae said prior to her first ANWA appearance in 2022. She returns for 2023.

Participants began arriving at the Crowne Plaza North Augusta over the weekend and checked in at Champions Retreat on Monday, where they were able to begin preparations at the practice facility.

Among those getting a head start on their preparation Monday was defending champion Anna Davis, who became the youngest ANWA champion in 2022, and seeks to become the first back-to-back champion just weeks after winning the Sage Valley Junior Invitational in Graniteville.

“I want to be the best in the world, so I think playing in a tournament like this and playing Junior Golf from such a young age, my main goal has always been to be the best in the world,” Davis said after her win in 2022.

Defending champion Anna Davis practices for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Monday, March 27th, 2023. (Photo courtesy: @ANWAGolf)

The 2023 field also includes 2021 champion Tsubasa Kajitani, who returns after taking a break from the game in 2022, and Rose Zhang, a sophomore at Stanford University and the world’s No. 1 ranked amateur. She makes her fourth ANWA appearance as one of four Cardinal golfers in the field.

“I think that just being able to participate and play here is already an honor in itself,” Zhang said prior to her third appearance. “Just being able to win and put your name on that trophy, I think that it’s something that you will obviously remember for a lifetime. That would be clearly amazing.”

After Tuesday’s practice, rounds one and two will be played at Champions Retreat Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the entire field will play at practice round at Augusta National Golf Club before the top-30 plus ties compete in the final round at Augusta National on Saturday.

For groupings and tee times, click here.