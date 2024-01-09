MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall school officials announced their choice for the next head football coach after Coach Alvarez announced his retirement.

Alvarez led the Mavericks for two seasons. Officials said he was a key figure in building a strong coaching staff and providing student athletes with character education. MISD Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley released a statement thanking Alvarez for his work over the last two years.

“MISD appreciates the leadership Coach Alvarez has shown over the past two years. He has done many positive things for our athletic program, including building a strong coaching staff. Coach Alvarez will be missed and we wish him much happiness during his retirement, she expressed. “Immediately upon hearing of Coach Alvarez’s pending retirement, my thoughts went to our football players. They have spent the last two years working with a remarkable coaching staff, learning plays, schemes and building relationships.”

She explained she intended to retain the coaching staff and promote current coaches so the students can focus on their training.

“Continuity is not only important for building strong relationships, but also for building great programs. My guidance to the MISD School Board, was to allow some of our current coaches to be promoted so that our boys are able to continue focusing on honing their skills, and not having to focus on developing new relationships or learn a whole new system this spring.”

Hammett Family (Source: Marshall Independent School District)

The MISD School Board met in a special session Friday and selected Jason Hammett as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. They also named Coach Hunter Ashley as the Assistant Athletic Director and Defensive Coordinator.

Hammett, with 23 years of coaching experience, played a pivotal role in leading the Mavericks to the Class 5A Area round playoffs the previous year. His extensive coaching background includes serving as Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach for 11 seasons in various Texas locations.

His wife, Lauren, serves as MISD’s District Coordinator of Special Education. Their children Hudson, Maggie and Griffin all attend Marshall ISD.

Ashley Family (Source: Marshall Independent School District)

Joining Hammett is Coach Hunter Ashley, appointed as Assistant Athletic Director and Defensive Coordinator. With 11 seasons of coaching experience across Texas, Ashley brings valuable insights and has demonstrated success, notably as the Defensive Coordinator on the 2023 5A Division II Bi-District Champion team in Marshall.

Coach Ashley’s wife, Shelby, works as an ARD Facilitator for the district. They have two young sons, Kallan (age 5) and Madden (age 3).

The district will host a press conference at the Y.A. Tittle Field House at 2 p.m. on January 10.