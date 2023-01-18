SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – At Huntington High School, the standard on the court is nothing short of excellence.

“Like I say, ‘Expectations are high here,'” said Huntington Raiders Head Coach Mack Jones.



The only thing higher than the Raiders expectations is the potential of star senior, DeCedric Webb.



“It’s been a grind every night for him, not only is he a good player, but when people expect you to be good, its kind of tough to do it every night,” said Jones. “So he’s been carrying us every night.”



Webb has risen to the occasion through his four years down Rasberry Lane and is now at the height of his powers.



“I dominate on the post,” said Webb. “I can bring the ball out to the wing. I can play above the rim. I can knock down open shots. I can dribble the ball pretty well. Anything you need me to do. I can step up and defend. I’m just an all around great basketball player.”



Webb shared his love of the game with teammate and cousin Devin Myers, who tragically lost his life to gun violence earlier this year. Now, Webb wants to honor his cousin’s memory by pushing himself and the Raiders to the very top.



“He never leaves my mind, really. And, he never really leaves my side,” said Webb. “I made it my focus to get some offers, to get my name on the map because this was my last summer to do it. And, where else, what else better way to do it then with him on my shoulder? He would have been doing it, so why not us doing it together. So I’m gonna play through him, he’s gonna play through me, and we’re in this thing together.”



Through every battle in the paint, through every double team, and through every minute of every game, Webb carries the pressure with grace and gratitude, because he’s playing for more than just himself.



“He understands that there is gonna be pressure because not only are you DeCedric Webb, but you’re at Huntington, and expectations are high,” said Jones.



“Coach Jones told me he’s gonna need me take over this team,” added Webb. “I told him I’m ready to take on the responsibility. So this year, I wanna reward Coach Jones for giving me the responsibility of holding on to his team with a ring this year.”