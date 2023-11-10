BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Barksdale commander Lieutenant General Richard M. Clark has been selected as the new executive director of the College Football Playoff.

“I’m pleased to announce that Lieutenant General Clark has accepted our offer to run the CFP and I’m highly confident he will do a superb job in this important position,” said Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and the chairman of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.

“General Clark’s experience leading the U.S Air Force Academy as a Three-star General and also being a four-year letter winner with the U.S Air Force Football team gives him a strong background to excel in this crucial leadership role.”

General Clark currently serves as the Superintendent for the U.S Air Force Academy, where he directs military training, academics, and athletic and character development programs.

He served as Vice Commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale from 2014 to 2015 before serving as Commander of the 8th Air Force (Air Forces Strategic) until 2016.

“I am honored to become the executive director of the College Football Playoff,” said Clark.

“College football is an American tradition unlike any other. Especially now, as the Playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 teams, this is an exciting time for fans and everyone involved in this great game. I’m excited to be a part of it, and I look forward to beginning my work.”

Clark also served three combat tours and has received numerous awards and decorations such as the Distinguished Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He will begin his role as executive director after his retirement from the Air Force in 2024.