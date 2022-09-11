BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10.

LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of play between LSU and Southern University around 7 p.m. The stadium’s security officers were able to apprehend him and took him off the field. Okeil was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer by the Louisiana State University Police Department.