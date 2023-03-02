BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU announced on Monday that First-team All-American and All-SEC lineman Fred Miller had passed away at the age of 82 over the weekend.

Miller, a native of Homer, La., was selected by the Baltimore Colts in the seventh round of the 1962 NFL Draft after originally being selected by the Oakland Raiders of the American Football League.

The two-time second-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler spent 10 years with the Colts. During that span, he played in the 1964 Championship Game against the Cleveland Browns, as well as Super Bowl III versus the New York Jets and a victorious Super Bowl V against the Dallas Cowboys – a game in which he recorded five tackles in the win.

But it was his time at LSU – where he played both offensively and defensively – that garnered Miller induction into both the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, as well as being named to the LSU Modern Day Team of the Century.

Miller played on two Southeastern Conference championship teams (1961 and 1962), the latter of which included a highly successful senior season blocking for Heisman Trophy runner-up and future Fighting Tigers head coach Jerry Stovall.

Miller’s wife of 54 years, Charlene, passed away in 2017. They had four sons – David, Daniel, Jacob and Luke.

His funeral will be held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester, Md., on Friday.