RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Tech football kicks off the season in less than a week. Bringing in over two dozen transfers, the Bulldogs had to establish chemistry on the field with so many new faces playing.

As Louisiana Tech prepares for their week zero game against FIU, question marks come up for the running back room. Second year head coach, Sonny Cumbie, reports that Marquis Crosby is out and Tyre Shelton remains questionable.

“Charvis Thornton, Keith Willis, Jacob Fields has transitioned from defense to offense, so I’m excited to see what he can do,” Cumbie says. “It’s really those three guys. Keldric Moody has been very steady for us throughout his time, since we’ve been here. We feel good about those guys and the opportunity. It’s unfortunate with Tyre and Marquis because they were having great springs and great summers. We are going to hold it down as best we can until we get those guys back and have a lot of faith and confident in Charvis and the rest of the guys in that room.”

The Bulldogs kick off their season Saturday, August 26th with a home game against the FIU Panthers. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium.