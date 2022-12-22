SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Before the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the University of Houston Cougars take to the field in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, they sat down for media day at the stadium.

Coaches and select players gathered in the stadium’s media center to discuss the upcoming bowl game.

Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said the team is enjoying the hospitality provided by Shreveport.

“The one thing that’s fun about our team is they enjoy spending time together. They enjoy being around each other, and these bowl games are a reward for a job well done, and its an opportunity for them to get to spend more time together.

Game day kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday for the bowl game that will pit neighboring Louisiana and Texas.