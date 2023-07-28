NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame 2023 induction is in Natchitoches this weekend.

This year there are 10 inductees who played various sports at every level in the state, including two-time SuperBowl champion and MVP Eli Manning.

Other inductees this year include: Shreveport native and WNBA Champion and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Alana Beard, former LSU Tiger, MLB Pitcher and broadcaster Paul Byrd, Former LSU Baseball Championship Coach Paul Maineri.

For a complete list of this year’s inductees, visit lasportshall.com

