SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2022 college football season is winding down which means the NCAA Transfer Portal is heating up. Below you can find which athletes are entering the portal at Louisiana Tech, Grambling, Northwestern State, and ETBU. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

LOUISIANA TECH

PLAYER POSITION OFFERS TRANSFER DESTINATION Keyon Henry-Brooks Running Back N/A TBD

GRAMBLING

PLAYER POSITION OFFERS TRANSFER DESTINATION CJ Russell Running back N/A TBD Romello Watson Offensive Lineman Eastern Kentucky, Montana State, Tennessee State, East Tennessee State, Alcorn State, and 6 others TBD Jalen Thomas Defensive Lineman UT-Martin, Lindenwood, Stephen F. Austin, Robert Morris TBD

NORTHWESTERN STATE

PLAYER POSITION OFFERS TRANSFER DESTINATION Zachary Clement Quarterback McNeese State, Eastern Illinois TBD Jared Morrow Offensive Lineman Valdosta State TBD Gabe Smith Quarterback N/A TBD

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

PLAYER POSITION OFFERS TRANSFER DESTINATION Semaj Boyd Wide Receiver N/A TBD Zaylan Ford Quarterback N/A TBD

If there is a player who has entered the transfer portal who we have missed please e-mail us at sports@ktalnews.tv or DM us on Facebook or Twitter @KTALSports.