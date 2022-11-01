KEITHVILLE, La (Get on a Trail Shreveport) – The 4th annual Screaming Monkey 100 will kick off at Eddie D. Jones Park in Keithville, Louisiana on the 5th of November 2022. Eddie D. Jones is unofficially known as The Monkey Trails due to its proximity to a National Chimpanzee Sanctuary. Monkey Trails is a Top 10 Mountain Bike destination in Louisiana and is large enough to support sizeable loops; runners will have the option of 10K, 25K, or ultra distances of 50K, 100K, and a 100 miler.

The course itself will feature miles and miles of undulating, technical single track, and select equestrian trails. Runners will hear the nearby primates during many sections of the trail. During the day you will also be serenaded by the bells from the Veterans Cemetery at the park entrance. In previous years we also ran through and around an abandoned prison. However, that probably won’t be possible in 2022 due to the demolition of the property. The trail terrain varies from technical forest track to pine-straw-covered, rolling red-clay hills. There is even a ravine section that will make you wonder if you’re still in Louisiana. All 100M, 100K, 50K, and 25K participants will enjoy a quality 15.5-mile technical loop trail. Each loop has about 1050 feet of elevation gain and loss.

The 100 mile and 100k will toe the line at 6 am on Saturday and 25k and 50k will go off at 8:00 am. Saturday. There will be a 10k on Sunday the 6th @ 8:00 am.



To sign up for Saturday’s races click here. For Sunday’s races click here.