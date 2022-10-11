RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Tuesday night, Sam Burns along with Valspar teamed up to unveil the newest mural as part of the company’s “Be Bright” community initiative.

The former Calvary Cavalier’s mural was painted by former Southwood High School student and Louisiana Tech alum KaDavien Baylor. The two are thrilled to be a part of a special project which makes Ruston a better place.

“For everyone to want to pour into the city of Ruston, Sam Burns, Valspar, and all the bodies related to the project I think is incredible,” Baylor said.” I think they set a standard for what should be done for communities around the world when it comes to public art.”

“To be able to do this and for this to be a part of our community and be able to be a small piece of it. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my wife and I,” said Burns, who is now a two-time defending champion of the Valspar Championship. “We’re thrilled that everyone was here tonight to be able to experience this.”

Burns is currently ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Rankings.