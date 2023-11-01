NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Northwestern State players are vocalizing their opinions about mandatory offseason workouts starting less than a week after the cancellation of the season.

Last week, Northwestern State University President Marcus Jones announced the Demon’s season cancellation and the resignation of head coach Brad Laird following the death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell.

Several NSU players have spoken out about their desire to finish the season. Many of them feel starting offseason workouts instead of playing their remaining games isn’t right.

“If we’re too down in the dumps to play a game that we love,” tight end Travon Jones said. “I don’t see how you can expect us to sit up here and start to work out. That’s something that we do to prepare us for the games that they took away from us.”

Starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal and Jones believe Caldwell would want the team to continue playing.

“Frustrating on our part,” Vander Waal said. “Obviously you look at the administration because they’re supposed to have the best interest with the students at mind. That’s why they’re in place.”

“Then they go and do that and it’s kind like a slap in the face really,” continues Vander Waal. “It shows that they don’t ultimately have the best interest of the students at mind.”

Vander Waal and Jones aren’t the only Demons speaking against the administration’s decisions to cancel the season and begin mandatory offseason workouts.

Jones even started a petition on his Instagram page in hopes of getting a chance to play the final three games of the season.