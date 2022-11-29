NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Just over a week after his Sophomore season at Northwestern State came to a close, quarterback Zachary Clement ended his career in Natchitoches. The Broussard, Louisiana native announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal via social media on Tuesday.

Clement went 4-4 as a starter in 2022, leading the Demons to all of their victories and earned second team All-Southland Conference for his efforts.



Clement completed 222 of 410 passes last season, throwing for 2,498 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Clement rushed for 303 yards and added two touchdowns on the ground.



Clement finishes his NSU career with 34 total touchdowns, 612 rushing yards and 3,713 yards through the air.



Clement has already received an offer from FCS Eastern Illinois.