NATCHITOCHES, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After just one season at the helm of the Northwestern State Men’s Basketball program, Corey Gipson is returning to his alma mater, Austin Peay.

Gipson led the Demons to their best season in a decade, posting a 22-11 overall record. The Demons finished second in the Southland Conference regular season standings and came up4 points shy of the Conference Tournament title, falling to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-71.

NSU defeated 15th-ranked TCU on November 14th. Gipson coached Demarcus Sharp to Conference Player of the Year honors.

Gipson is a two-time graduate of Austin Peay, playing for the Govs from 2002-04. He will be the 14th Head Coach in program history.