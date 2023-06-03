NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Northwestern State baseball is searching for a new head coach.

D1Baseball is reporting that Bobby Barbier, who has served as the Demon skipper since 2018 is leaving his alma mater to take over the Southeastern Louisiana program.

Barbier led the Demons to the 2018 Southland Conference Tournament championship and the program’s most recent NCAA Tournament appearance that same year.



In 2023, the program saw a resurgence, heading into the final weekend of regular season play with a chance to capture the conference’s regular season championship before being swept, ironically by Southeastern.

The Demons won two Southland Conference Tournament games, falling to New Orleans in the semi-finals. The victories were NSU’s first postseason wins since 2018.

Before becoming the Demons’ head coach, Barbier spent the 2010-14 seasons on the staff at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide to four regional appearances and a super regional.

Barbier succeeds Matt Riser, who was fired after the Lions failed to reach the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time in his ten years as head coach.