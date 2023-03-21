NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Northwestern State Demons will hire Tallahassee Community College Head Coach Rick Cabrera as Head Men’s Basketball Coach, KTAL Sports has confirmed.

Cabrera holds a 50-15 record as head coach at TCC and currently has his team in the NJCAA National Tournament, they next play on Wednesday against Salt Lake.

Before Tallahassee Cabrera spent 13 years as a division one assistant coach at Austin Peay (2017-19), Tennessee Tech (2012-17), and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2008-12).

Cabrera played two seasons (1996-98) with Tennessee Tech under head coach Frank Harrell. As a senior, he averaged 11 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Cabrera is married to the former Danielle Olker of Queens, N.Y. The couple has a daughter, Mikayla, and three sons, Jaden, Braxton and Landon.