LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Northwestern State basketball team is one win away from it’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2013 after Tuesday’s 74-70 win over The University of New Orleans in the Southland Conference semifinals.

Demarcus Sharp paced the Demons with 31 points on 11/19 shooting from the field, he also dished out nine of the 12 assists logged by NSU.

Northwestern State (22-10, 14-5 Southland) never trailed in this game and is back in the conference championship game for the first time since 2013 when they beat Stephen F Austin for the title.

The Demons will play Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the championship game on Wednesday at 4pm. NSU lost both games against the Islanders this season.