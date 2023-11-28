NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Northwestern State has named Blaine McCorkle as the 16th head football coach.

This announcement comes a month after former NSU head coach Brad Laird resigned.

The new Demon head coach has been coaching for 26 seasons, spending 20 of those at the FCS level.

“The opportunity to be back at the FCS level where I’ve spent the majority of my career is something I’ve wanted for a long time,” said McCorkle. “It is a pure level of college football that plays for the right reasons. I’m excited to be back at that level.”

McCorkle has spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Division III Belhaven in Jackson, Mississippi. There he led the Blazers to three consecutive winning seasons along with guiding them to a conference title and a playoff berth for the first time in school history.

“I’m also excited for the challenge of rebuilding – not building – Northwestern State because Northwestern State has been there before,” explained McCorkle. “I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to restore a program, a lot of people take a lot of pride in.”

McCorkle has earned three American Southwest Conference and USA South Coach of the Year awards, including in the 2023 season.

An LSU graduate, McCorkle is excited to be returning back to Louisiana to coach.

“[Coming back to Louisiana] played a huge part in it,” McCorkle said. “I’ve wanted to be a Division I head coach in Louisiana for 30 years now.”

