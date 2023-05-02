RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Northwestern State scored four runs in the 11th inning to outlast Louisiana Tech 10-7. The Demons complete the first season sweep of the Bulldogs since 2019.

Daunte Stuart came up clutch in the top of the 11th inning with a two run double to the right centerfield gap, scoring Jeffrey Elkins and Gabe Colaianni to give the Demons the lead for good.

“Always good to beat the in-state guys they had some really good teams the last couple of years and beat us up a little but so its good to get a couple back,” said Northwestern State head coach Bobby Barbier.

“We got beat by a better team. I’m moving onto UAB,” said Bulldogs head coach Lane Burroughs. “Y’all are gonna get Belichick out of me tonight. We set up innings didn’t get it done, they did.”

Dalton Davis and Ethan Bates each hit homeruns for Louisiana Tech, Jeffrey Elkins hit a homer for Northwestern State.