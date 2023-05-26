LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Northwestern State (28-26) scored four runs in the sixth inning to eliminate McNeese from the Southland Tournament on their home field Friday in Lake Charles.

Broch Holmes hit his 2nd homerun of the Tournament in the 2nd inning with Daunte Stuart on base to give the Demons a 2-0 lead.

In the 6th inning, Bo Willis belted a two RBI single to left-center to give Drayton Brown (6-6) more than enough cushion to complete the job. Brown pitched a complete game and gave up just two runs on six hits while striking out three.

The Demons will play New Orleans in another elimination game on Friday night.