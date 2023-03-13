NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After 23 years without a basketball coaching change, Northwestern State is looking for a new head basketball coach for the 2nd year in a row.

Sunday the news broke that Corey Gipson was leaving Northwestern State to become the head coach at Austin Peay, his alma mater.

With the success under Gipson this season, a 22-11 overall record, 13-5 in Southland Conference play and a berth in the Southland Conference championship game, they’ve had more interest in the job than they had last season.

“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls and texts and emails today and last night based on people that were interested. This job is going to be well sought out,” said Northwestern State Athletic Director Kevin Bostian. “I think people now saw what Corey did and said hey I can come in and do that same thing.”

Expect the Demons to move quickly on the hire, last year the search only took five days and we can expect the same this year.

“It’s got to be quick, because everybody right now is in the mode of trying to get their program better for next year,” said Bostian. “What are we looking at in the portal, what other kids are out there that haven’t signed that may could come in and help, we have to do that and I have to have somebody in here quickly to handle that.”

Bostian knows kids choose their school’s more for the head coach than the school, so he’s met with several players currently on the roster for input on the next head coach.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with a couple of players, I’ve reached out to a couple more to talk about what they would like to see. I think it’s only right to do so, especially after the season we’ve had and the kids that can potentially come back,” said Bostian. “Having said that, and I’ve told them this, my job is to find the right fit for the institution long term and hopefully it’s in line with what they would like to see, but absolutely their input is very important to me.”

Bostian knows there is pressure, both internal and external, in getting the hire right for the 2nd year in a row.

“With (former LSU coach) Will Wade down at McNeese with his ability to recruit, it’s upped the ante for us,” said Bostian.