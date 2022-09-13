NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Thirteen days before the Northwestern State Demons opened the season against Montana, Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill resigned citing personal reasons.

On Tuesday, he got a new job.

Crill will be a the tight ends coach for yet to be named Washington D.C. franchise in the third installment of the XFL. The Head Coach of the team will be Reggie Barlow.

The Demon offense has struggled through two games this season. The team suffered its first shutout since 2011 in a 47-0 loss to Montana. They currently rank 95th in the FCS in points per game (10.5).



Northwestern State will face Southern Mississippi on Saturday. Beau Blair is serving as the team’s Offensive Coordinator.