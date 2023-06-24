NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Former Grambling State quarterback, Quaterius Hawkins, is transferring to Northwestern State University to finish his college football career.

Hawkins announced his decision via social media on Friday, June 23rd.

The Bastrop native led the Tigers last season with six touchdowns, 929 passing yards and a 109.88 passer rating. Ironically, his best game last year was against Northwestern State, throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns in GSU’s 47-21 win.

After NSU’s starting quarterback, Zachary Clement, transferred to Southeastern Louisiana, the quarterback room has made three additions since last November.

Hawkins will compete with senior Tyler Vander Waal, senior Chance Newman, redshirt sophomore Kareame Cotton Jr. and freshman JT Fayard for the starting position.

Both Tyler Vander Waal and JT Fayard joined the Demons last fall, Vander Waal transferred from Idaho State and Fayard signed from Foster High School.

Last year, Vander Waal appeared in three games at Idaho State, throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Fayard joins the Demons after passing for 3,539 yards and 36 touchdowns in his high school career, completing 63 percent of his passes and had a 110 total quarterback rating.

Neither Newman nor Cotton Jr. saw game action in 2022.

Northwestern State opens the 2023 season on the road against UL Lafayette September 2nd.