From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys’ basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in Louisiana using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in Louisiana.

Class 1A

1. Northwood (Lena): 31-7 (8-1 in 1A District 3), 15.7 rating, 5 straight wins

2. North Central (Lebeau): 24-12 (6-0 in 1A District 6), 12.2 rating, 6 straight wins

3. Lincoln Prep (Grambling): 24-5 (8-0 in 1A District 2), 12.0 rating

4. White Castle: 27-10 (4-0 in 1A District 8), 11.4 rating

5. Crescent City Christian (Metairie): 21-5 (4-0 in 1A District 10), 10.7 rating

Class 2A

1. Newman (New Orleans): 32-6 (2-0 in 2A District 10), 30.1 rating, 11 straight wins

2. Metairie Park Country Day (Metairie): 27-7 (1-1 in 2A District 10), 18.8 rating

3. Rayville: 27-11 (8-0 in 2A District 2), 18.0 rating

4. Winnfield: 24-7 (10-0 in 2A District 3), 17.3 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport): 26-9 (5-0 in 2A District 1), 16.6 rating

6. French Settlement: 29-5 (5-1 in 2A District 7), 15.6 rating

7. Dunham (Baton Rouge): 16-10 (1-1 in 2A District 6), 14.7 rating

8. East Feliciana (Jackson): 22-9 (7-0 in 2A District 6), 13.9 rating

9. King Charter (New Orleans): 11-7 (0-1 in 2A District 10), 12.4 rating

10. Lakeview (Campti): 20-10-1 (6-2 in 2A District 3), 11.5 rating

Class 3A

1. Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge): 33-3 (2-0 in 3A District 6), 31.8 rating

2. Port Allen: 30-4 (4-1 in 3A District 6), 27.3 rating, 5 straight wins

3. Wossman (Monroe): 29-5 (6-0 in 3A District 1), 25.7 rating

4. Carroll (Monroe): 22-12 (6-2 in 3A District 1), 19.7 rating

5. Patterson: 22-5 (8-0 in 3A District 8), 17.6 rating

6. Iowa: 29-6 (11-1 in 3A District 3), 17.0 rating

7. Richwood (Monroe): 20-10 (5-3 in 3A District 1), 16.6 rating

8. Wright (New Orleans): 21-8 (3-1 in 3A District 9), 11.3 rating

9. St. Martinville: 22-12 (8-0 in 3A District 5), 11.3 rating

10. Lake Charles College Prep (Lake Charles): 26-11 (11-1 in 3A District 3), 11.2 rating, 2 straight losses

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (Lafayette): 32-6 (10-0 in 4A District 4), 24.0 rating, 2 straight losses

2. Peabody (Alexandria): 24-8 (7-0 in 4A District 2), 21.5 rating

3. Carver Collegiate Academy (New Orleans): 24-12 (5-0 in 4A District 11), 21.0 rating, 9 straight wins

4. Bossier (Bossier City): 22-10 (8-1 in 4A District 1), 20.6 rating, 4 straight wins

5. Archbishop Hannan (Covington): 23-7 (5-0 in 4A District 8), 19.9 rating

6. Huntington (Shreveport): 17-7 (5-1 in 4A District 1), 19.8 rating

7. Archbishop Shaw (Marrero): 24-9 (4-0 in 4A District 10), 17.4 rating

8. Salmen (Slidell): 21-8 (4-2 in 4A District 8), 16.8 rating

9. Breaux Bridge: 17-6 (6-0 in 4A District 5), 15.8 rating

10. Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette): 19-8 (5-3 in 4A District 4), 15.8 rating

Class 5A

1. Scotlandville (Baton Rouge): 33-4 (4-1 in 5A District 4), 30.2 rating

2. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge): 28-6 (3-1 in 5A District 4), 26.8 rating, 5 straight wins

3. Ponchatoula: 29-7 (7-0 in 5A District 6), 26.0 rating, 4 straight wins

4. Ruston: 29-4 (8-2 in 5A District 2), 25.8 rating

5. New Iberia: 31-4 (7-1 in 5A District 3), 24.3 rating

6. Liberty Magnet (Baton Rouge): 18-9 (2-1 in 5A District 4), 23.6 rating, 2 straight wins

7. Walker: 28-7 (6-0 in 5A District 5), 23.3 rating

8. Zachary: 20-8 (2-1 in 5A District 4), 23.1 rating, 2 straight wins

9. Captain Shreve (Shreveport): 25-6 (11-3 in 5A District 1), 18.5 rating

10. Northshore (Slidell): 21-11 (6-1 in 5A District 6), 18.5 rating

11. Southside (Youngsville): 14-8 (4-0 in 5A District 3), 17.4 rating

12. Southwood (Shreveport): 23-10 (13-0 in 5A District 1), 16.6 rating

13. Ouachita Parish (Monroe): 18-14 (9-3 in 5A District 2), 16.4 rating

14. Pineville: 21-9 (6-4 in 5A District 2), 15.7 rating

15. Barbe (Lake Charles): 20-9 (6-1 in 5A District 3), 14.7 rating

Class B

1. Zwolle: 34-1 (9-0 in B District 3), 19.6 rating, 24 straight wins

2. Avoyelles Charter (Mansura): 35-1 (10-0 in B District 5), 16.8 rating, 13 straight wins

3. Anacoco: 33-5 (8-0 in B District 4), 15.6 rating

4. Doyline: 27-5 (5-1 in B District 1), 10.0 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Lacassine: 25-11 (9-1 in B District 6), 5.9 rating

Class C

1. Fairview (Grant): 33-6 (8-0 in C District 5), 13.6 rating

2. Gibsland-Coleman (Gibsland): 23-8 (4-0 in C District 1), 12.2 rating

3. Hornbeck: 26-5 (6-0 in C District 3), 7.9 rating

4. Family Christian (Baton Rouge): 18-12 (2-0 in C District 6), 7.0 rating

5. Ebarb (Noble): 15-11 (5-3 in C District 3), 2.6 rating

Class CE

1. Christian Home Educators Fellowship (Baton Rouge): 26-5 (15-0 in District), 10.5 rating

2. Southwest Louisiana HomeSchool (Lake Charles): 17-9 (12-3 in District), 2.9 rating

3. Word of God Academy (Shreveport): 15-6 (8-3 in District), 1.1 rating

4. Faith Training Christian Academy (Leesville): 19-4 (11-3 in District), 0.5 rating, 10 straight wins

5. Christian Academy of Louisiana (Addis): 11-4 (10-4 in District), -5.3 rating, 5 straight wins