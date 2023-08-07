BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Parkway Panthers are coming off of an 8-4 season but things will look a lot different for 2023 on the field.

The strength of the team will come in the secondary, where they return all four starters, but there’s a different look to the offense with a new starting quarterback, sophomore Kaleb Williams.

“He extends plays, he’s very athletic, kind of the point guard in basketball, so same thing in football, kind of distribute the ball to different people. He’s a vocal leader. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but he has a big voice,” said Parkway head coach Coy Brotherton. “Those kids listen to him and they believe in him. That’s the main thing you want as a quarterback, for your team to believe in you. He’s grown up with these kids, playing a lot of ball with them and winning a lot of ball games together, youth ball, middle school, and even freshman ball. He doesn’t lack confidence, which is good, it’s what you want in a quarterback and that’s what I expect him to have.”



“It feels good to know I have the starting job now, it comes with a lot more responsibility, so I’m ready to come in to work and try and get those wins,” said Williams. “I think getting out of the pocket and still being able to throw the ball is one of my strengths. Throwing the short game, getting it out of my hand quick before the defense can even react to it.”

Even though Williams and the Panthers are a young team, they have a lot of talent to compete in District 1-5A.

The Panthers open the season on the road at Minden on Friday, September 1st.