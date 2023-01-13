SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The young Magnolia School of Excellence football program is looking for a new leader.

Toriano Williams has stepped down as head coach of the Mariners. The Shreveport native has accepted a position as the running backs coach at Milliken University, A Division III program in Decatur, Illinois.

The school thanked Coach Williams for his two seasons at the helm of the program in a Facebook post on Friday.

The Mariners enjoyed their best season in four years of existence in 2022. Williams guided the program to its first ever multi-win campaign, and were the first team left out of the Division IV select playoff bracket. Williams finishes with a 3-18 record in two seasons at the school. He is the winningest coach in program history.

There are now six head coaching positions open in Northwest Louisiana. MAGNUS joins Bossier, Many, North Caddo, Booker T. Washington, and Glenbrook in the search for a new head football coach.