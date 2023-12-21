TIMPSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Timpson’s Terry Bussey put together a record-setting performance to help the Bears dominate over Tolar and secure their first 2A-1 State Title.

The 5-star Texas A&M commit set two UIL records in the state championship with a 97-yard touchdown pass and a 93-yard touchdown run.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Bussey said. “God has given me this ability. I’ve used it to the best of my ability for my team and for him, so it’s truly a blessing.”

Bussey finished the matchup with five touchdowns and was crowned the MVP in the state championship game.

“I mean he has got all the tools,” explained Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger. “I mean that’s why he’s a five star. That’s why so many people are after him. You see his athletic ability on the field, but it’s the kids’ character, heart and determination that people don’t see that makes him what he is.”

Bussey is now eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2,500 scholarship. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.