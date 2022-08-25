BECKVILLE, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Beckville went through 2021 without losing a single regular season game. Their only loss coming to the Timpson Bears in last year’s 2A Division I playoffs. To open 2022, the Bears handed the Bearcats their second consecutive loss, 53-22.

Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey showed why he’s one of the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2024, throwing for three first-half touchdowns as the Bears took a 26-0 lead into the locker room.

Beckville’s Bo Hammons scored his first touchdown of the season as part of a 22-point second half for the Bearcats.

With the win, Timpson runs their regular season win streak to 23. They haven’t lost a regular season matchup since October 18th, 2019 to Joaquin.

Next week Timpson will host Jefferson and Beckville will take on Joaquin at home.