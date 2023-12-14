ARLINGTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Timpson put on a dominating performance to blow out Tolar 49-7 in the 2A Division I State Championship and secure the first state title in program history.

Timpson got things started first with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bussey to Colton Carroll. The Bears put on a shutout first half, leading 21-0 at halftime.

Bussey had an explosive night. The future Texas A&M Aggie scored five times. Two of those touchdowns came from a 97-yard pass to Dacorian Johnson and a 93-yard touchdown run.

The Rattlers managed to find the endzone once in the second half, but the Timpson defense didn’t allow Tolar more than seven points.