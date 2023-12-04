TIMPSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Timpson Bears have never won a state championship but they’re just two wins from making history.

With Texas A&M commit and five star recruit Terry Bussey leading the offense, the Bears are averaging 54.9 points per game.

Timpson has been so close to winning it all the last couple of year, but this year feels different. It feels like the Bears could be destined to hoist the championship trophy at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, December 13th.

“It’s easy to get discouraged once you’ve been there a couple of times and didn’t get it done,” said Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger. “They kept working, they kept grinding and for them to pull this feet off, this group has only lost three times in their whole careers. Hopefully we can find a way to get it done this year and make it to the state game because these guys deserve it.”

Timpson will play Ganado on Thursday night at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas, kickoff is set for 7pm.