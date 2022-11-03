TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – In the final week of the UIL regular season we end the district title chase around the ArkLaTex.

Class 5A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 8

Whitehouse: Clinch outright district title with win over Marshall and Texas High loss to Pine Tree. Share district title with win over Marshall and Texas High win against Pine Tree.

Texas High: Clinch outright district title with win over Pine Tree and Whitehouse loss to Marshall. Share district title with win over Pine Tree and Whitehouse win against Marshall.

Hallsville: Share district title with win over Whitehouse and Texas High loss to Pine Tree. Eliminated with loss or Texas High win.

Marshall: Share district title with win over Whitehouse and Texas High loss to Pine Tree. Eliminated with loss or Texas High win.

Class 4A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 8

Carthage: Clinched outright district championship.

Class 4A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 7

Gilmer: Already clinched share of district title. Clinch outright title with win against Pittsburg.

Pleasant Grove: Clinch share of district title with win against Spring Hill and Gilmer loss to Pittsburg.

Class 3A Division 1 – Region 2 – District 6

Jefferson: Already clinched share of district championship. Clinch outright title with win over Sabine.

Tatum: Clinch share of district title with win over Atlanta and Jefferson loss to Sabine.

Atlanta: Clinch share of district title with win over Tatum and Jefferson loss to Sabine.

Class 3A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 10

Hooks: Already clinched share of district championship. Clinch outright title with win over New Boston.

New Boston: Clinch share of district championship with win over Hooks.

De Kalb: Clinch share of district championship with win over Redwater and New Boston win against Hooks. Eliminated with loss or Hooks win.

Class 3A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 11

Daingerfield: Clinch outright district title with win over Harmony.

Harmony: Clinch outright district title with win over Daingerfield.

Class 2A Division 1 – Region 3 – District 10

Beckville: Clinched outright district championship.

Class 2A Division 1 – Region 3 – District 11

Timpson: Clinch outright district title with win against Garrison. Share district title with Garrison and Joaquin with loss to Bulldogs.

Joaquin: Share district title with Timpson and Garrison if Bulldogs defeat Timpson. Eliminated with Timpson win.

Garrison: Share district title with Timpson and Joaquin with win against the Bears. Eliminated with loss.

Class 2A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 9

Bowie: Clinch outright district title with win against Detroit.

Maud: Clinch share of district title with win over Linden-Kildare and Bowie loss to Detroit.

Follow @KTALSports on Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date with all the district championship races in the ArkLaTex!





