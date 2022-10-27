TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Below we’ll take a look at the six Louisiana districts in the ArkLaTex and see who can clinch a district championship entering week nine and what teams could be eliminated from the title chase.

Class 5A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 8

Texas High: Clinch outright district title with win over Whitehouse.

Whitehouse: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Texas High. Eliminated with loss.

Marshall: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Nacogdoches and Texas loss to Whitehouse. Eliminated with loss or Texas High win.

Class 4A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 8

Carthage: Already clinched share of district championship. Clinch outright district title with win over Van.

Class 4A Division 2 – Region 2 – District 7

Gilmer: Clinch outright district championship with win over Spring Hill, Pleasant Grove loss to North Lamar, and Pittsburg loss to Liberty-Eylau. Clinch share of district championship with win over Spring Hill.

Pleasant Grove: Stay alive for share of district title with win over North Lamar. Eliminated with Gilmer win and loss to North Lamar.

Pittsburg: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Liberty-Eylau. Eliminated with Gilmer win and loss to Liberty-Eylau.

Class 3A Division 1 – Region 2 – District 6

Jefferson: Clinch share of district championship with win over Tatum. Clinch outright title with wins in final two games. Still alive for share of title with loss.

Tatum: Clinch share of district championship with win over Jefferson. Clinch outright title with wins in final two games. Still alive for share of title with loss.

Atlanta: Stay alive for share of district championship with win over Gladewater. Eliminated with loss to Gladewater.

Class 3A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 10

De Kalb: Clinch share of district title with win over Hooks. Clinch outright title with wins in final two games. Still alive for share of title with loss.

Hooks: Clinch share of district title with win over De Kalb. Clinch outright title with wins in final two games. Still alive for share of title with loss.

New Boston: Still alive for share of district championship with win over Chisum. A win this week and a Hooks win over De Kalb would set up a district championship game between Hooks and New Boston next week. Eliminated from title contention with a loss.

Class 3A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 11

Daingerfield: Set up winner-take-all district championship with win over Waskom. Eliminated with loss.

Harmony: Clinch outright district title with Daingerfield loss to Waskom.

Waskom: Still alive for share of district title with win over Daingerfield. Would need a win in final game of the regular season and a Harmony loss to Daingerfield to share the district title.

Class 2A Division 1 – Region 3 – District 10

Beckville: Clinch share of district title with win over Harleton. Clinch outright district championship with win and Frankston loss to Ore City.

Frankston: Stay alive for outright district title with win over Ore City and Beckville loss to Harleton. Still alive for share of district title with win and Beckville win.

Harleton: Could create three-way tie for first place with win over Beckville. Eliminated from title contention with loss to Bearcats.

Class 2A Division 1 – Region 3 – District 11

Timpson: Clinch share of district championship with win over Shelbyville. Clinch outright title with win, Joaquin loss, and Garrison loss. The Bears can earn an outright district title with wins in their final two games.

Joaquin: Stay alive for share of district title with win over West Sabine. Eliminated with loss.

Garrison: Stay alive for share of district title with win over San Augustine. Would set up a regular season finale to clinch a share of the district title with Timpson.

Class 2A Division 2 – Region 3 – District 9

Bowie: Clinch share of district title with win over Cumby. Clinch outright title with wins in final two games.

Maud: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Clarksville. Eliminated from title race with Bowie win and loss to Clarksville.

Clarksville: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Maud. Eliminated from title race with Bowie win and loss to Maud.

Follow @KTALSports on Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date with all the district championship races in the ArkLaTex!