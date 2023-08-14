TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texas High Tigers are coming off of an 8-3 season that led them to a district championship, and this year the Tigers have several starters returning on both sides of the ball.

They’ll look to the experience of players from last year and the talent of the younger guys stepping up to starting positions this year to build a strong foundation come Friday Night Lights.

“You know, our offensive line has kind of been retooled, that’s where, if we lost a chunk of players it was there, but our skill groups on offense are all returning this year and defensively we’ve got a good nucleus on all parts and in all different positions, including our linebacking group that’s completely back and I feel like that’s really a strength of our defense,” said Tigers head coach Gerry Stanford.

“We’re going to look at the mistakes we made last season and we’ll fix those mistakes this season with more communication, more teamwork, more people focused on the field and getting their job done,” said senior wide receiver Brandon Hall. “I feel like it’s going to be good for our quarterback to be able to have enough time to throw the ball to the receivers and make plays.”

“These older guys have been there and done that, and these younger guys, as talented as they are, they still have to learn how to do things the right way at the right speed,” said Stanford. The expectation is still there and they understand that and with the talent the young guys have, I think it’ll come along fast.”

Texas High opens the season on Thursday, August 24th when they play host to Frisco Lone Star.