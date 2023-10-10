TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Despite standing at 5’6″, Jackson Gibson can spin around and escape tackles coming from 6’0″ athletes like it’s no big deal.

A pass from quarterback Ahkhari Johnson to Gibson put him in the right position in Pleasant Grove’s victory over Gilmer. Gibson was able to shake off a defender and fight his way into the endzone for a touchdown.

“(Jackson) is so little which makes him hard to guard laterally. It’s like he’s always open,” said quarterback Ahkhari Johnson. “You wouldn’t expect a little guy like him to fight for extra yards, but he fought his way into the endzone and got us points on the board.”

The man behind Gibson’s strength and mindset is his dad and head coach Josh Gibson.

“He’s had three of those type of touchdowns this season,” said coach Gibson. “You catch the ball inside the ten-yard line then you want to get in. When you catch it in the five, you’re so close. You find a way to score whether it’s a juke and a power move or being physical and running a kid over. I think that’s where the weight room comes into play. (Jackson’s) belief system is that you get him close to the endzone and he’s going to be able to do that for us.”

The Hawks’ offense has been thriving this year. They’re undefeated and averaging 42.2 points per game.

Pleasant Grove (6-0, 1-0) will travel to Pittsburg (2-4, 0-1) Friday, October 13th.