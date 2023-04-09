SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On tonight’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz we see how Calvary alum Sam Burns finished his final round at The Master’s, and see how former Louisiana Tech Bulldog Kenneth Lofton Jr. made history for the Memphis Grizzlies.
by: John Sartori
