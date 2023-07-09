SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Lee Hedges, who led Captain Shreve to its first and only state football championship in 1973 has passed away at the age of 93.

Hedges starred at Fair Park High School before commencing his playing days at LSU.

From there, Hedges embarked on a legendary football and tennis coaching career that included stops at Fair Park, Woodlawn, where he coached future NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, and Captain Shreve, where he led the Gators to the state title.

Hedges won 216 games as a head football coach and also won 15 state tennis championships.

Captain Shreve, Byrd, Southwood, and other Shreveport high schools play their home games at Lee Hedges Stadium, the building named in his honor just off the Captain Shreve campus.

Hedges was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.