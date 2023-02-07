SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Southwood Cowboys pulled away from the Byrd Yellow Jackets to remain perfect in District 1-5A play. Full scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball slate can be found below.

BOYS



Southwood 44, Byrd 35

Airline 55, Natchitoches Central 44

Benton 70, Parkway 62

Captain Shreve 67, Haughton 25

Bossier 54, Woodlawn 44

Huntington 61, Evangel 60

Northwood 46, Booker T. Washington 40

Lakeview 42, Mansfield 30

Arcadia 66, Magnolia Charter 35

Homer 64, Glenbrook 55

Ringgold 79, Haynesville 37

St. Mary’s 77, Logansport 36

Doyline 76, Castor 67

Gibsland-Coleman 87, Claiborne Christian 59

Paris 57, Liberty-Eylau 52

Tyler 71, Texas 59

Pine Tree 51, Marshall 44

Whitehouse 52, Hallsville 51

New Diana 46, Sabine 44

Shelbyville 57, Beckville 56

Tatum 101, Arp 58

Gary 57, Joaquin 48

Gladewater 49, Hughes Springs 23

Timpson 68, Tenaha 52

GIRLS

Natchitoches Central 49, Airline 47

Parkway 46, Benton 40

Byrd 63, Southwood 49

Haughton 43, Captain Shreve 32

Woodlawn 46, Bossier 33

Northwood 49, Booker T. Washington 42

Minden 51, North Desoto 41

Many 56, Red River 43

Lakeview 40, Mansfield 33

Homer 51, Glenbrook 40

Haynesville 55, Ringgold 25

Summerfield 55, Plain Dealing 32

Gibsland-Coleman 65, Claiborne Christian 29

Castor 64, Doyline 18

Tatum 56, Arp 34

Waskom 62, Elysian Fields 22

De Kalb 61, Redwater 25

White Oak 73, Daingerfield 10

Gilmer 59, Spring Hill 21

New Boston 54, Hooks 42

Sabine 29, New Diana 17

Tenaha 77, Timpson 39

Paris 59, Liberty-Eylau 46

Marshall 42, Pine Tree 24

Fouke 63, Jessieville 61