SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Southwood Cowboys pulled away from the Byrd Yellow Jackets to remain perfect in District 1-5A play. Full scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball slate can be found below.
BOYS
Southwood 44, Byrd 35
Airline 55, Natchitoches Central 44
Benton 70, Parkway 62
Captain Shreve 67, Haughton 25
Bossier 54, Woodlawn 44
Huntington 61, Evangel 60
Northwood 46, Booker T. Washington 40
Lakeview 42, Mansfield 30
Arcadia 66, Magnolia Charter 35
Homer 64, Glenbrook 55
Ringgold 79, Haynesville 37
St. Mary’s 77, Logansport 36
Doyline 76, Castor 67
Gibsland-Coleman 87, Claiborne Christian 59
Paris 57, Liberty-Eylau 52
Tyler 71, Texas 59
Pine Tree 51, Marshall 44
Whitehouse 52, Hallsville 51
New Diana 46, Sabine 44
Shelbyville 57, Beckville 56
Tatum 101, Arp 58
Gary 57, Joaquin 48
Gladewater 49, Hughes Springs 23
Timpson 68, Tenaha 52
GIRLS
Natchitoches Central 49, Airline 47
Parkway 46, Benton 40
Byrd 63, Southwood 49
Haughton 43, Captain Shreve 32
Woodlawn 46, Bossier 33
Northwood 49, Booker T. Washington 42
Minden 51, North Desoto 41
Many 56, Red River 43
Lakeview 40, Mansfield 33
Homer 51, Glenbrook 40
Haynesville 55, Ringgold 25
Summerfield 55, Plain Dealing 32
Gibsland-Coleman 65, Claiborne Christian 29
Castor 64, Doyline 18
Tatum 56, Arp 34
Waskom 62, Elysian Fields 22
De Kalb 61, Redwater 25
White Oak 73, Daingerfield 10
Gilmer 59, Spring Hill 21
New Boston 54, Hooks 42
Sabine 29, New Diana 17
Tenaha 77, Timpson 39
Paris 59, Liberty-Eylau 46
Marshall 42, Pine Tree 24
Fouke 63, Jessieville 61