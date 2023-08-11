MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Glenbrook Apaches might be bringing back some experience on the team this year, but there’s an even bigger change for them with new head coach, Reagan Smith.

Smith has been a part of three state championship teams in his career and has coached several athletes that went on to play at the collegiate level, including nine who are current or former NFL players.

Even though its Smith’s first year at the helm, he has experience as a coordinator and assistant that make stepping into this new role a natural adjustment.

“We are more about being process oriented, doing everything correct on each rep. If you put reps together, they become successful drives. Reps become three and outs on defense, reps become points on offense, that turns into wins. Wins turn into championships,” said Smith.

Glenbrook has eight starters returning on defense, an experienced quarterback, and athletes playing both sides of the ball. Coach is looking to bring out his fourth state championship with the talent experience on this team.

Senior defensive end, Garrett Brown, explained, “It’s definitely different, the practices are different. Everything is different going into this next year. But I believe it will be great and everybody has to adjust but we should be good.”

“I just feel like you’re going to see a physical, fast, organized football team. A team that plays hard, understands the game and will perform well,” added Smith.

Last year, the Apaches finished first in district and they’re looking to go undefeated this season with Smith.

Glenbrook opens the season on Friday, August 25th when they play host to the Montgomery Tigers.