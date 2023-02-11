BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Six wrestlers from Northwest Louisiana are bringing state titles back to their respective schools.

Airline’s Ernie Perry III was the highlight, finishing his high school career undefeated with his fourth consecutive state title. Perry III is the Division I 126 Division.

In Division II 145, North Desoto’s Dalton Compton defeated Brandt Babineaux of Teurlings Catholic for a state title in his freshman campaign.

At Division II 160, fellow Griffin Lake Bates defeated Isaac Dees of Caddo Magnet in an all Northwest Louisiana final. Also in Division II, Parkway’s Kristofer Meslow won the 220 title against Kendra James of Teurlings Catholic.

At Division III 126, Michael Brame II of Evangel took down Hayden Tassin of Archbishop Shaw, redeeming himself after an injury-filled season a year ago.

Michael Gilreath of Evangel took home the Division III 160 championship, besting Jerome Bridges of John Curtis Christian School.

Full results can be found here.