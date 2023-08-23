SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Loyola Flyers are coming off a 6-5 season where the finished runner up in 2A District 1.

Mike Green has been a head coach since 1993 and has amassed more than 150 wins, so to say he knows what it takes to run a successful program in quite the understatement.

Green is entering his 3rd season back at Loyola and he says the goal is the same every year, win a district title and make some noise in the playoffs.

“We want to number one get better each week but we want to get in the playoffs and we want to make a run,” said Green. “We want to be playing Thanksgiving and I think that’s every coach. You know if you’re playing Thanksgiving you’ve had a great year but now you’re right there with a chance to play for the state championship.”

Green says they lost a lot of talent and a lot of production from last years team but he said every single year here at Loyola, somebody steps up and takes over both on offense and on defense.