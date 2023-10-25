SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Evangel is preparing to close out regular season play against Huntington who is one of their biggest rivals.

“It’s definitely rivalry,” said Eagles quarterback Peyton Fulghum. “It’s funny, whenever we’re out here practicing in the evenings you can hear Huntington’s band play.”

The Eagles and Raiders’ schools are within two miles of each other. Many of the athletes at each school know each other. This heightens the tension between two already competitive football teams.

“That’s just what makes it fun,” Fulghum said. “It’s right here. High school football doesn’t get any better than this. It’s always fun to play the team that’s right down the road that everybody knows everybody. It’s definitely going to be a fun one.”

The Eagles (5-3, 4-1) and Raiders (5-3, 3-2) will face off this Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m.