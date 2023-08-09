NASHVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Head coach Mike Volarvich last brought the Nashville Scrappers to the state championship in 2015, but after coming up short in the state semifinals last season the Scrappers are looking for a run to Little Rock at the end of this season.

“You need to talk about it. You need to talk it into existence,” said Nashville head coach Mike Volarvich. “If you expect to be there, it needs to be set as a goal and it needs to be talked about regularly. I think if you went into the locker room and asked any of our guys, they expect to be one of the teams that has the chance to play for it this year.”

“Do better than we did last year. Come back as a leader,” said senior running back Tre Hopkins. “Everybody is on the same page, clicking as a team. Trying to execute every play each and every day. Come in trying to get better. Play in a state championship. Made it to the semis but that’s not far enough.”

The Orange and Black return several key starters from last year’s squad, giving them quite a bit of confidence heading into the season.

“We have our running back returning, Tre Hopkins, who has been a three-year starter for us. He’s a two-time thousand-yard rusher who has done a bunch for us,” said Volarvich. “We have three starting offensive linemen returning who will be three-year starters as well. Tyler Brown, Cason Willard, Remington Miller, they’ve all played a bunch of football for us.”

Last year’s 10-4 record wasn’t good enough in the eyes of the players, as they have their mind set on bringing another championship back to the Hill.

Nashville opens the season on Friday, August 25th when they travel to Magnolia.