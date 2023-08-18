BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There’s a lot of big changes to the Bossier Bearkats this season, including a new head coach, quarterback, and attitude.

The Bearkats are coming off a tough 0-10 season, but there’s excitement surrounding the team this year. They’ve got a new head coach, longtime Haughton defensive coordinator Gary Smith is taking over, and he thinks the biggest key to a successful season is to start building confidence with his kids.

“That’s tough, it really is. We had a good spring, and we had some success against Homer, we played well against them, and Homer is a really good team. They took a positive from that and some good 7 on 7 tournaments this summer. Hopefully we can feed on that and that will build into a successful season. I’ve got a great staff I’ve been able to hire, and those guys do a great job and I think it’s going to be better, I really do,” said Smith.

According to Smith, he’s expecting the Bearkat’s defense to be fundamentality sound and play physical football. Offensively, the odds lie in the hands of new quarterback, junior, Quintarion Scott to lead the offense in the right direction.

The Bearkats open the season on Friday, September 1st at 7:00 p.m. when they play host to North Caddo.