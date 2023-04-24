SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This weekend in Sulphur, Louisiana four area schools will compete for LHSAA State Championships. Usual suspects will be challenged by team’s that have made unlikely runs to the state tournament. Here’s everything you need to know.

DIVISION II (NON-SELECT) | (1) NORTH DESOTO V. (5) BRUSLY

North Desoto carries a record of 33-2 into Sulphur. The Lady Griffins are seeking their third consecutive state championship. The NDHS seniors have never lost a playoff game, winning state titles as Sophomores and Juniors and seeing their freshman year cancelled due to COVID-19. North Desoto is seeking its 6th state title. They’d become the 13th school to win six state championships.



Brusly is making its first semi-final appearance since 2019, when the Panthers won the Class 3A state championship. The champions of District 6-4A defeated 4-seed Iowa 6-5 to advance to the state championship game. They enter with a record of 29-6. The Panthers are seeking their 5th state title.

The winner of this game will face the winner of (3) Beau Chene and (2) Albany in the Division II Non-Select State Championship.

DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT) | (4) CONVERSE V. (9) CHOUDRANT

Converse enters the weekend with a record of 23-7. The Wildcats have a chance to become a rare state champion that didn’t win its district championship. It’s Converse’s first trip to the state tournament since advancing to the semi-finals as a 6-seed in 2017. The Wildcats are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself with an upset, as that playoff run ended with a semi-final loss to 10-seed Stanley. Converse is seeking its third state championship and first since 1994.

Choudrant shocked top-seeded Holden 8-7 to punch its ticket to Sulphur. The Aggies enter with a record of 23-7. The champions of District 2-B are seeking their second state championship and first since 2010.

The winner of this game will face the winner of (3) Florien and (2) Quitman in the Division IV Non-Select State Championship.

DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT) | (3) FLORIEN V. (2) QUITMAN

Florien enters seeking its first state championship since 2016. The Lady Cats won four consecutive titles from 2013-16 but haven’t been back to a state championship game since then. The FHS senior class has made it to Sulphur every year, falling to Holden in both seasons, 10-6 last year and 12-11 in 2021. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Lady Cats enter the tournament 20-8 and outlasted Converse to win the District 3-B championship.

Quitman is looking to finally take home a state championship after coming up short in their first three state title game appearances. The Wolverines are making their first semi-final appearance since 2021 but haven’t been to a state championship game since 2015. Quitman enters the tournament 28-5 and as champions of District 1-B.

The winner of this game will face the winner of (4) Converse and (9) Choudrant in the Division IV Non-Select State Championship.

DIVISION III (SELECT) | (1) CALVARY BAPTIST V. (4) HOUMA CHRISTIAN

Calvary is the lone select school from the area to make the trip to Sulphur. The Cavs are seeking a third straight state title, trying to send the 2023 senior class out a perfect 3 for 3 in state title opportunities. CBA is making its ninth straight trip to the state semi-finals, last missing out in 2013. The Cavs can with their fifth state title in program history. The champions of District 1-2A enter with a record of 24-10.

Houma Christian enters Sulphur with a record of 24-6. The champions of District 9-2A are seeking their first ever state championship. The Warriors have made only one appearance in a state title game, falling to Oak Hill in the 2009 Class B championship 3-0. It’s the second straight year Houma Christian has made it to the semi-finals.

The winner of this game will face the winner of (6) D’Arbonne Woods and (2) Notre Dame in the Division III Select State Championship.