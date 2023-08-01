VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The North Caddo Titans have a different look this season with new head coach, Chase Thompson.

Even though Thompson is just now taking on the role as head coach, he isn’t new to this team. Thompson was formerly the defensive coordinator and now, he’s got big plans for the Titans this fall.

“We’re continuing to try and build leadership with our team, it’s something that we’ve had some trouble with in the past, trying to get guys who are going to be positive and move onto the next play and incorporate their teammates into doing the right things,” said Thompson. “We’re preaching doing the right thing and bringing our teammates together and trying to all get going in the same direction.”

“We lost a lot of players since last year, so we’re trying to build chemistry with each other and we’re getting better and better everyday,” said safety Rickey Brown.

“We got people who have stepped up, so they’ve been making it a lot easier,” said quarterback Mason Jackson. “They’ve been putting in the work over the last year and for them to get an opportunity they’re going to put on a show.”

“We have gotten some really really good young athletes,” said Thompson. “This team as far as athletes wise will essentially repeat next year. We’re really looking at this as a two year investment, make sure we’re learning the things we need to learn this year, so that way we can really flourish the next year.”

While the Titans do have a younger team this year and quite a few positions to fill, coach Thompson knows that the talent and work ethic of his players will fill any of the holes that were left behind.

North Caddo opens the season on Friday, September 1st when they travel to Bossier to take on the Bearkats.